What's going on in East Texas this weekend? August 29-September 1

This is going to be a nice long weekend for many folks, since Monday is Labor Day. Stick around East Texas, spend your money here, and support local art, music, charities, and businesses!



Gilmer:



Lion's Club Sight on Education Sporting Clay Tournament -Lion's Club Sight on Education Skeet Shoot - Saturday 8am-1pm at Firehouse 9 Farm, 4101 Locust Road. 5man team $250/ Single shooter $50/ payable at registration or online through event website. Number of blinds will be determined by number of shooters.Plaques for the top two teams. Special event buy in Turkey shoot Special event buy in Long Shot Hamburgers Served Proceeds from both sponsorship and participating in this fundraiser will be utilized by the Gilmer Lions Club in providing eye glasses for underprivileged children in our local community, as well as go towards the scholarships we provide to our local students. Those who cannot afford glasses are often those who need them most: low income students who could have a brighter future with a better education with glasses.



Tyler:



Loretta Callens will perform Saturday from 9am to 1pm at Rose City Farmers Market in the parking lot of Juls restaurant on Old Jacksonville Highway. 7212 Old Jacksonville.



Are you looking for something fun for your family to do Labor Day weekend? Come out to Lake Tyler Petroleum Club on Saturday, August 30th from 11am-5pm! For $5 cash per person at the gate, you have access to our pool and private lake swimming area AND we will have a 16ft inflatable double water slide! Our grill will be open with hamburgers, cheeseburgers, nachos and frito pie. We will also have $2 draft beers as well as our full bar available! For more information, give us a call at 903-566-4444. 15898 Eastside Road.



Interstate 20 Band will play at Tyler's Ironhorse Saloon, 418 E. Erwin, Sunday at 4pm.



The Roc disc golf course will be open on Monday. Located at 18700 South Hwy 69. 903-520-4923 for more info.



The Effinays with special guests, Pocket Tangerine, will play at Stanley's Famous Pit BBQ on Friday. 525 S. Beckham. (903)593-0311. 9pm-midnight.



Ben Wheeler:



Moore's Store: Dance/DJ Friday from 8pm-midnight. No cover.

Live Band on Saturday: Lookin' Back Texas, 9-11:30pm. No cover. 5135 Hwy 279. 903-833-5100.



The Forge: Friday - Travis Bolt plays at 7pm. Country/Red Dirt/Americana, based in East Texas. Saturday Ben Lowery and Wes Hendrix play at 7pm. 1610 FM 279. 903-833-5970 for more info.



Van:



All Sons & Daughters will perform at Sky Ranch Sunday at 7pm. 24657 CR 448. Check out the website to find out more.



Canton:



Murder at the Deadwood Saloon - Old west styled murder mystery dinner, Saturday from 7-9:30pm. Located at Dodge City Theater, and includes dinner, poker, mystery performance and movie. Much more information found here. 542 Hwy 64. Contact: DodgeCityTheater@gmail.com or (903) 287-0561



First Monday Trade Days - 300 acres of treasures to wander through! 877-462-7467 www.visitcantontx.com



Kilgore:



Sand Bar Labor Day Blowout - Bands all weekend, fish fry Sunday. $5 cover for food and music. Dennis Ross and the Axberg Brothers will play Sunday from 5-8pm. Between Kilgore and White Oak off of Hwy US 42 on the River Road.The Back Porch Stage on Broadway: Friday Voodudes play at 8pm. $5 cover. Saturday: Teazur plays at 8pm. $5 cover. 904 Broadway. 903-984-8141

Pittsburg:



Los Pinos Ranch, 658 CR 1334 - Live Jazz every Friday and Saturday evening is offered, and as is the way of Texas hospitality, there's No cover charges, and No reservation. 903-855-1769



Grapeland:



Blue Grass Music Festival at Salmon Lake Park August 28-31. Call 936-697-5949 or email coleebiller@aol.com for ticket info. You can also visit TXBluegrassMusic.com to learn more. Concession stands, arts and crafts, bring your own chairs, no alcohol allowed.

