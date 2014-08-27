Better East Texas: NFL should strike balance on issuing fines

Seeing is believing and evidently seeing is finable – at least in the National Football League.

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Johnny Manziel was fined $12,000 for an obscene gesture he made at Washington Redskins players during a preseason game. It is not the first time a player – or a coach for that matter – has been fined for a visual display.

But have you watched a pro football game recently and truly listened to everything the sideline microphones pick up? And yet, you never hear of a finable offense being identified for profanity or obscenity on the playing field. So, I guess, seeing is believing.

A viewer pointed out the hypocrisy that exists in the NFL on this point, and it really shows a double standard. Players and coaches should be able to keep their composure and focus and most do but there should be a consistent approach by the league when players slip.

Also, a recent player suspension brought back to the forefront the imbalance in the NFL on player conduct in other ways. Redskins player Brandon Meriweather was suspended 2 games for a helmet to helmet hit – the same punishment that Ravens running back Ray Rice received for knocking out his fiancee in an elevator. It is just not the same offense.

The NFL has a lot of work to do on establishing a balanced approach to punishment and they need to get it right. They are definitely not there yet.

