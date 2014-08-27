Wednesday's Weather: Partly cloudy. Hot & humid. 10% chance for an isolated shower. Highs in the mid 90s

Happy Wednesday, East Texas. After a hot and dry first half of the week around the area, we're finally starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel.?A disturbance is tracking across the Gulf Coast this week. This disturbance gets closer to the region for Today and Thursday, continuing our chances for isolated afternoon showers and storms across the area. Thanks to more clouds and rain chances, highs will be knocked down to only the mid 90s.A weak front will approach from the north by late week heading into the weekend. The front will combine with moisture from our Gulf disturbance to give us an even better chance for scattered showers and storms Friday through the weekend. This will help to knock temps back a degree or two below normal for this time of the year.Tropical Storm Cristobal is still churning out in the Atlantic and is expected to stay there, moving north well away from the East Coast. Besides some high rip currents, and wave action, the U.S. is expected to miss any direct effects from this system.Have a great Wednesday! ?

