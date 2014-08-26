Bicyclist hit by car in South Tyler

A bicyclist was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after being hit by an SUV on Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.

The bicyclist, identified as 42-year-old Kristin Blaise, was struck in the 7500 block of Old Jacksonville, near Stewart Funeral Home and Fresh by Brookshires at around 8:10 p.m. Blaise is a member of the Tyler Bicycle Club, a group which recently held a "Vigilance Ride" for other riders who have been injured by drivers.



The driver of the vehicle is identified as a 20-year-old male named Devin Hunter. He was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe when he approached a group of 7-10 bikers riding together in the outside, northbound lane of Old Jacksonville. Hunter was going northbound and was on his cell phone, officers say, and he said he put his phone down but saw Blaise too late to avoid hitting her.



Blaise was treated by a an off-duty Dr. King from ETMC until help arrived. Off-duty officer Chuck Barber also responded from his home nearby. She was taken to ETMC in Tyler. Her injuries are reportedly serious but non-life-threatening.



Hunter was ticketed for failure to control speed.

Stay tuned to KLTV and kltv.com for further updates.

Copyright 2014 KLTV. All rights reserved.