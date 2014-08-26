Bicyclist hit by car in South Tyler - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

BREAKING NEWS

Bicyclist hit by car in South Tyler

and Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Leigeber's Tahoe. (Source: KLTV News staff) Leigeber's Tahoe. (Source: KLTV News staff)
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

A bicyclist was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after being hit by an SUV on Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.

The bicyclist, identified as 42-year-old Kristin Blaise, was struck in the 7500 block of Old Jacksonville, near Stewart Funeral Home and Fresh by Brookshires at around 8:10 p.m. Blaise is a member of the Tyler Bicycle Club, a group which recently held a "Vigilance Ride" for other riders who have been injured by drivers.

The driver of the vehicle is identified as a 20-year-old male named Devin Hunter. He was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe when he approached a group of 7-10 bikers riding together in the outside, northbound lane of Old Jacksonville. Hunter was going northbound and was on his cell phone, officers say, and he said he put his phone down but saw Blaise too late to avoid hitting her.

Blaise was treated by a an off-duty Dr. King from ETMC until help arrived. Off-duty officer Chuck Barber also responded from his home nearby. She was taken to ETMC in Tyler. Her injuries are reportedly serious but non-life-threatening.

Hunter was ticketed for failure to control speed.

Stay tuned to KLTV and kltv.com for further updates.

Copyright 2014 KLTV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Jay Novacek comes to Tyler

    Jay Novacek comes to Tyler

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:37 AM EDT2017-10-27 04:37:03 GMT
    Former Cowboys tight end comes to Tyler.Former Cowboys tight end comes to Tyler.

    This guy used to be one of Troy Aikman's main targets in the 1990's and helped the Cowboys win three Super Bowls. Former tight end Jay Novacek paid a visit to Tyler Thursday night. Novacek is a spokesman for Heritage Land Bank and the five-time Pro Bowler was on hand to sign autographs and answer any questions East Texans might have about farming and agriculture.

    More >>

    This guy used to be one of Troy Aikman's main targets in the 1990's and helped the Cowboys win three Super Bowls. Former tight end Jay Novacek paid a visit to Tyler Thursday night. Novacek is a spokesman for Heritage Land Bank and the five-time Pro Bowler was on hand to sign autographs and answer any questions East Texans might have about farming and agriculture.

    More >>

  • Tyler Lee to be featured on FSSW

    Tyler Lee to be featured on FSSW

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:31 AM EDT2017-10-27 04:31:47 GMT
    Lee will be featured on FSSW.Lee will be featured on FSSW.

    Nothing beats the Red Zone and our Game of the Week coverage with Access, Band, extended highlights, and post game reaction. But this is pretty cool. Tyler lee will be featured on Fox Sports Southwest Friday night when it takes on Rockwall in the DQ Big Game of the Week.

    More >>

    Nothing beats the Red Zone and our Game of the Week coverage with Access, Band, extended highlights, and post game reaction. But this is pretty cool. Tyler lee will be featured on Fox Sports Southwest Friday night when it takes on Rockwall in the DQ Big Game of the Week.

    More >>

  • Fire north of Longview contained, scene to be cleared soon

    Fire north of Longview contained, scene to be cleared soon

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:06 AM EDT2017-10-27 04:06:05 GMT

    A fire was threatening homes in an area along Williams Road off of Alpine, just north of Longview on Thursday afternoon, but officials say it is now contained.

    More >>

    A fire was threatening homes in an area along Williams Road off of Alpine, just north of Longview on Thursday afternoon, but officials say it is now contained.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly