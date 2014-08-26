Southwestern chipotle macaroni and cheese

This is a nice twist on mac and cheese; I made it without Rotel, which is great in it, usually, but I wanted something different.



Southwestern Chipotle mac and cheese



Ingredients:



8 oz large elbow macaroni, cooked and drained, reserving one cup of the cooking water for sauce.

12 oz can evaporated milk

2 tsp cornstarch

2 eggs

15 ounce can of black beans, drained and rinsed

3 whole chipotle peppers canned in adobo sauce, minced (save the sauce!)

1 large jalapeno pepper, minced (remove seeds if you don't like heat)

1 medium tomato, finely chopped

8 ounces American cheese (can get it in most delis, or unwrap slices, if you must.) :)

5 ounces cheddar cheese, grated

4 or 5 green onions, washed and thinly sliced



Method:



1. Put drained pasta and one cup of reserved water in Dutch oven (or stock pot that you cooked the pasta in)

2. In a medium bowl, combine evaporated milk, eggs, and cornstarch until completely combined and lump-free

3. Stir the milk mixture into the pasta, making sure all pasta is coated

4. Add jalapeno, green onions and tomato.

5. Add chipotle peppers and 3 tablespoons of adobo sauce from can.

6. Stir in both cheeses, until melted.



At this point, you can decide if you want to a) eat it as-is, or b)put in a casserole dish and bake for about 20 minutes at 350. Baking will give you a drier, more casserole-like consistency. Also, if you don't bake, your vegetables will be more crisp, which some of us love. If that's not your thing, then make sure to bake it until bubbly and top is lightly browned.



Enjoy!





