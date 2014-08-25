Monday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. Hot & humid. A 10% chance for an isolated shower across Deep East Texas. Highs in the upper 90s

Good morning, East Texas. After a hot and dry weekend around the area, we're finally starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel. Your Monday forecast calls for mostly sunny to partly sunny skies. Look for hot and humid conditions to continue with highs warming into the upper 90s. The heat index values will average around 105 during the peak heating of the day. If you have to be out for long periods of time remember, slow down, drink plenty of water, and don't forget the sunscreen. A slight 10% chance for an isolated shower will exist, mainly across portions of Deep East Texas this afternoon. Your Tuesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. Look for temps to warm into the mid to upper 90s. Most of East Texas will run a 20% chance for a few isolated storms, as a disturbances approaches the area from the Gulf of Mexico. This disturbance gets closer to the region for Wednesday and Thursday, continuing our chances for isolated afternoon showers and storms across the area. Thanks to more clouds and rain chances, highs will be knocked down to only the mid 90s. A weak front will approach from the north by late week heading into the weekend. The front will combine with moisture from our Gulf disturbance to give us an even better chance for scattered showers and storms Friday through the weekend. This will help to knock temps back a degree or two below normal for this time of the year. Tropical Storm Cristobal is still churning out in the Atlantic and is expected to stay there, moving north well away from the East Coast. Besides some high rip currents, and wave action, the U.S. is expected to miss any direct effects from this system.Have a great week!