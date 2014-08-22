Freedom Fighters: Charles Snyder - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Freedom Fighters: Charles Snyder

Charles Snyder's five Battle Stars only begin to the tell the story of his odyssey through North Africa and Italy in World War II. From October of 1944 in North Africa, Snyder fought through Tunisia and in all four of Italy's major battles, with constant fighting in between, before the war ended.

