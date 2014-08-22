Chicken-Ranch pizza with bacon by Mama Steph

This pizza is an easy one to put together, so you'll love it whether you are rushing in the kitchen for a quick meal or delicious appetizers! Make several, feed a crowd!



Mama Steph's Chicken ranch pizza with bacon



Ingredients:



One Boboli 12" pizza crust

15 ounce can of tomato sauce

packet of ranch dressing mix

6 to 8 ounces of bacon, fried, drained and crumbled

meat from one small rotisserie chicken

2 cups shredded cheese (I used Monterey Jack)



Method:



1. In a bowl, mix the ranch dressing packet into the tomato sauce. Whisk to combine.

2. Place crust on a sprayed or parchment paper lined cookie sheet. Spread the crust with ranch tomato sauce, covering completely. (may not use all sauce, depending upon your preference; I use just over half.)

3. Spread shredded chicken all over the pizza, then top with cheese.

4. Sprinkle the bacon on top of the whole pizza.

5. Bake at 450 until sauce is bubbling and cheese is melted and lightly browned, approximately 8 minutes.



Allow to cool for five minutes or so before cutting into triangles. Enjoy!

