Friday's Weather: Mostly Sunny. Very hot! Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index 105+

Happy Friday, East Texas! Your Friday through the weekend will feature the pesky high pressure ridge building in overhead, allowing for temps to shoot up and any rain chances to quickly come to an end. Look for highs to steadily warm into the mid and eventually upper 90s by late week into the upcoming weekend. Some locations may flirt with the triple digit mark for the first time this season. This will certainly be something to track over the next few days. Heat index values will warm to that dangerous 105+ category by late week. Stay hydrated! ???We will also be keeping a close eye on both a "cool front" and possible tropical system moving into the middle and latter half of next week. Long range guidance indicates a weak front may try to slip into the region enhancing rain chances a bit by mid next week. If the front is slightly delayed or stalls, then some long range guidance indicates a disturbance currently located over the central Atlantic may develop into a tropical system and track towards the Caribbean or Atlantic. Still way to early, to give many details, including possible track, but it's something to monitor over the next 6-10 days. Stay Tuned!