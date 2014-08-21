Ethan's New Wheels donation page - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Ethan's New Wheels donation page

(KLTV) -

Here is the link to the GoFundMe page to help Ethan get the wheelchair he is most excited about: http://www.gofundme.com/da3r5k

 

 

 



Powered by Frankly