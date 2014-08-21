Restaurant Reports: A baker's dozen of perfect scores - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Restaurant Reports: A baker's dozen of perfect scores

By Bob Hallmark, Multi-Media Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(KLTV) -

13 East Texas restaurants got perfect scores in the latest inspection period.

In Tyler,

Taqueria El Lugar III, at 2121 East Fifth, perfect score.

Sonic Drive-In, at 5980 Old Jacksonville Road, perfect score.

Firehouse Subs, at 3304 Troup Highway, perfect score.

S.K. Donut Palace, at 6004 South Broadway #210, perfect score.

Starbucks Coffee #6471, at 4925 South Broadway, perfect score.

Jalpita #2, at 794 East Northeast Loop 323, perfect score.

Wright's BBQ Inc., at 8336 Paluxy Drive, perfect score.

Coach's and Cowboys, at 8374 Paluxy Drive, perfect score.

Taco Bell/Long John Silver #28277, at 2611 West Gentry Parkway, perfect score.

Holt House, at 709 South Bois D'Arc, perfect score.

The Grand Piano Bar, at 5524 Old Jacksonville Highway, perfect score.

In Whitehouse,

Fazoli's Whitehouse, at 304 East Main, perfect score.

Little Caesars Pizza, at 1200 Highway 110 North #E, perfect score.

Copyright 2014 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly