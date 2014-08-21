This soup pulls together so quickly that you'll have dinner ready in plenty of time. Or even pack it up and take it with you!



Italian Meatball Soup



8-10 ounces frozen cooked meatballs (I used Italian-seasoned frozen, but you can use plain if that's what is available, or even make your own from scratch, if you prefer, and pre-cook them.)



one cup chopped carrots

one cup chopped celery

2 TBS olive oil

9-10 ounce package frozen or refrigerated cheese tortellini

1 quart (four cups) chicken broth

3 cups water1

1/2 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp fennel seed

1 tsp minced garlic (or substitute garlic powder)

1/2 to 1 tsp dried red pepper flakes

1/2 tsp salt (or to taste)

4 cups baby spinach - about three ounces (or substitute your favorite greens, but spinach cooks down most quickly)



Method:



In a Dutch oven or stock pot, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add celery and carrots, and saute for 3 minutes. Add the meatballs, and allow to saute with the vegetable mixture for about two more minutes.Add spices, broth, and water. Bring to a boil, stirring to incorporate spices.Drop in the tortellini, and cook for 3-5 minutes. (The tortellini will rise to the top when it's ready.) Add the spinach, and allow to wilt for a minute or so in the hot broth (You may omit adding the greens, if you prefer, but I'd love you to get that flavor and nutrition in your soup!) Serve, topping with parmesan and alongside some garlic bread.



