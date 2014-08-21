Bacon, chicken and ranch pizza

It's pizza, which is a game-night staple, and this one puts pizza, chicken and bacon together! It may just be the perfect tailgating food.



Ingredients:

One 12" premade pizza crust

Ranch Dressing

2 Chicken Breasts

1 lb of Bacon

8oz of shredded Jack Cheese

Sear the chicken breasts until done. Cut the pieces into ½" cubes.

Take your pizza crust and lightly spread ranch dressing across the top.

Spread the chicken and Bacon over the crust and then top with 8oz of shredded jack cheese.

Place the pizza in a pre-heated 425 degree oven and cook for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the cheese is golden brown on top.



