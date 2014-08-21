These fajita burgers will give you the strength you need to cheer on your favorite team.
Fajita Burger
2 pounds of Skirt Steak
one small packet fajita seasoning mix
Hamburger bun
Sour cream
Sliced pepper jack cheese
Pico de Gallo
Sautéed Onions and peppers
Take your skirt steak and cut in 1" slices to put through a meat grinder. Make six 1/3 pound burgers and then grill. Sprinkle the patties with the chipotle jalapeno dip mix from Sweet Gourmet. Before taking off the grill place sautéed peppers and onions and then top with pepper jack cheese.
On your hamburger bun spread sour cream on both sides, Pico de Gallo and shredded lettuce on the bottom bun, and finally place your grilled fajita burger on top.
Copyright 2014 KLTV.All rights reserved.
105 West Ferguson Street
Tyler, TX 75702
(903) 597-5588
publicfile@kltv.com
(903) 597-5588EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.