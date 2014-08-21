These fajita burgers will give you the strength you need to cheer on your favorite team.



Fajita Burger

2 pounds of Skirt Steak

one small packet fajita seasoning mix



Hamburger bun

Sour cream

Sliced pepper jack cheese

Pico de Gallo

Sautéed Onions and peppers

Take your skirt steak and cut in 1" slices to put through a meat grinder. Make six 1/3 pound burgers and then grill. Sprinkle the patties with the chipotle jalapeno dip mix from Sweet Gourmet. Before taking off the grill place sautéed peppers and onions and then top with pepper jack cheese.

On your hamburger bun spread sour cream on both sides, Pico de Gallo and shredded lettuce on the bottom bun, and finally place your grilled fajita burger on top.



