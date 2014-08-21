Easy apple glazed ribs

These ribs are sweet and tangy at the same time. You better make a lot!



Apple Glazed Ribs

Apple Juice

Brown Sugar



Brown Mustard

Soy Sauce

Worcestershire Sauce

Baby Back Ribs

The Glaze:

Take 3 cups of apple juice and heat over medium high heat until it boils. Let the juice boil for about 5 minutes. Then reduce heat to medium low and add 4 tablespoons of brown sugar, 6 tablespoons of brown mustard, 2 tablespoons of soy sauce, and 2 table spoons of Worcestershire sauce. Mix until smooth and simmer on low heat.

Take your baby back ribs and remove the membrane from the back. Sprinkle a little sage, garlic salt and seasoning salt over your ribs. Cook in a preheated 350 degree oven for one hour wrapped in foil. Then remove from foil and cook for an additional 2 hours at 325 degrees removing the ribs every 20 minutes to baste with the apple glaze.

Once done cut and enjoy!