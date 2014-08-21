Easy apple glazed ribs

These ribs are sweet and tangy at the same time. You better make a lot!
Apple Glazed Ribs
Apple Juice
Brown Sugar
Brown Mustard
Soy Sauce
Worcestershire Sauce
Baby Back Ribs
The Glaze:
Take 3 cups of apple juice and heat over medium high heat until it boils. Let the juice boil for about 5 minutes. Then reduce heat to medium low and add 4 tablespoons of brown sugar, 6 tablespoons of brown mustard, 2 tablespoons of soy sauce, and 2 table spoons of Worcestershire sauce. Mix until smooth and simmer on low heat.
Take your baby back ribs and remove the membrane from the back. Sprinkle a little sage, garlic salt and seasoning salt over your ribs. Cook in a preheated 350 degree oven for one hour wrapped in foil. Then remove from foil and cook for an additional 2 hours at 325 degrees removing the ribs every 20 minutes to baste with the apple glaze.
Once done cut and enjoy!
105 West Ferguson Street
Tyler, TX 75702
(903) 597-5588
publicfile@kltv.com
(903) 597-5588EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.