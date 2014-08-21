Simple, delicious Buffalo wings

You've had them, you love them, here's how to make your own so you can eat all you want!



Traditional Buffalo Wings:

15 pounds of wings

12 oz of hot sauce

¾ pounds of unsalted butter

4.5 tablespoons of white vinegar

¾ teaspoon cayenne pepper

¾ teaspoon Garlic powder

1.5 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

Make sure your wings are thawed and patted dry.

Take all other ingredients and in a sauce pan and cook over medium heat. Continue cooking until all ingredients are blended smooth.

In a fryer, or large stock pot, place frying oil and heat to 350°F. Fry your wings for about 10 minutes. In a plastic tub, mix the sauce with the cooked wings and enjoy.



