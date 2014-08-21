Simple, delicious Buffalo wings

You've had them, you love them, here's how to make your own so you can eat all you want!
Traditional Buffalo Wings:
15 pounds of wings
12 oz of hot sauce
¾ pounds of unsalted butter
4.5 tablespoons of white vinegar
¾ teaspoon cayenne pepper
¾ teaspoon Garlic powder
1.5 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
Make sure your wings are thawed and patted dry.
Take all other ingredients and in a sauce pan and cook over medium heat. Continue cooking until all ingredients are blended smooth.
In a fryer, or large stock pot, place frying oil and heat to 350°F. Fry your wings for about 10 minutes. In a plastic tub, mix the sauce with the cooked wings and enjoy.
Copyright 2014 KLTV. All rights reserved.
105 West Ferguson Street
Tyler, TX 75702
(903) 597-5588
publicfile@kltv.com
(903) 597-5588EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.