Grilled peach, provolone and bacon sandwich by Mama Steph

This sandwich will practically knock your socks off, y'all.The salty bacon, the smooth Provolone cheese, the sweet grilled peaches...this sandwich is hard to beat. Use nectarines or even plum slices if you don't have peaches.Ingredients:Loaf of sliced French or Italian bread (or use whatever you have)butter for pan2-3 peaches, peeled and sliced into 1/2" thin roundssliced Provolone cheese (could also use mozzarella slices)Bacon slices, pan fried and drained on paper towels.Dijon mustard (I used Dijonnaise)Method:Fry bacon, beginning in a cold skillet, cook over medium heat until done. Drain on paper towels.Heat a grill pan over medium heat over another burner.Lay peach slices on heated grill pan to get hot thoroughly. Heat on each side. (If no grill pan, just use a skillet.)In a large skillet, melt 3 tablespoons of butter over medium heat, tilting pan to cover bottom..Lay bread slices in pan. Top each slice with a slice of Provolone.Top with grilled peach slicesTop with broken up bacon slices.Top with a slice of bread which you've spread with a little Dijonnaise, if you are using it.Press down on sandwich with spatula. Gently flip sandwich over to brown on other side.Tips:To keep multiple sandwiches warm if you'd like to serve them all at once, keep them in a 200 degree oven on a cookie sheet until ready to serve.Grilling the peaches brings out a new dimension of flavor, and the heat helps melt the cheese inside the sandwich. I like to call that a win-win situation.