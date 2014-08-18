The Texas History List: Killer-lawyer J.W. Hardin murdered for non-payment of hitman

What happened this week in Texas history? Well, a lot happened, and here are a few glimpses for you to check out.A famous Hollywood designer was born on August 18, 1894, in Waco. His name was Travis Banton, and he specialized in costuming for films, such as Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, Anything Goes, and My Man Godfrey; by the end of his career, he had done costume design for more than 160 films , He dressed women of the day such as Mae West, Marlene Dietrich, and fellow Texan Joan Crawford.

You've heard the saying, "let's bury the hatchet," when making up with someone? Well, that came from a native American peace ceremony. On August 19, 1749, four Apache chiefs buried a hatchet and other weapons in a ceremony in San Antonio. The ceremony signified the Apaches' acceptance of Catholic conversion in exchange for Spanish protection from Comanche raids, which had decimated the Apache population. Things didn't really go well after that ceremony, ultimately.



On August 19, 1895, notorious killer John Wesley Hardin was himself killed in a gunfight at El Paso's Acme Saloon. Though he was the son of a Methodist preacher, he showed a violent personality at an early age in his hometown of Bonham. He claimed to have killed more than twenty men. It is thought that his own killer was angry that he had not paid him for killing his lover's husband.



Mexican congress passes colonization law - August 18, 1824



Gutierrez-Magee expedition squashed in bloodiest Texas battle - August 18, 1813



A repeat hurricane demolished Indianola, a settlement in Calhoun County - August 20, 1886



Peace declared between the U.S. and Texas - August 20, 1866



