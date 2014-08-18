Monday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. Warm & humid. 30 percent chance for scattered thundershowers

Happy Monday, East Texas! Look for a mix of clouds and sunshine through the day. We will have about a 30% chance for a few scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Not everyone will see the rainfall, but for those who do catch a lucky a break and can get underneath one of these storms, beneficial rainfall will be possible, along with the possibility of some strong "downburst" winds. Downburst winds are basically winds from a storm that builds up quickly, and quickly degenerates sending gusty winds out from the storm. Frequent cloud-to-ground lightning can also be expected with this scattered activity. Rain chances may continue into the early evening before things start to wane. Tuesday could feature another day with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. A slight chance for an isolated shower or two will exist, but overall things should be drier than Monday. Highs, Tuesday should range into the mid 90s. Wednesday through the weekend will feature the pesky high pressure ridge building in overhead, allowing for temps to shoot up and any rain chances to quickly come to an end. Look for highs to steadily warm into the mid and eventually upper 90s by late week into the upcoming weekend. Some locations may flirt with the triple digit mark for the first time this season. This will certainly be something to track over the next few days. Heat index values will warm to that dangerous 105-110 category by late week. Stay hydrated!