Freedom Fighters: Victor Zillmer

In spite of a Master's Degree and teaching opportunities, Victor Zillmer joined the Army in 1981. He retired thirty years later as a Lt. Colonel after nineteen deployments (three of those in Iraq), two Bronze Stars and over a thousand construction projects

Growing blackberries at his farm near Lindale and getting to see more of his family are the enjoyments of his life these days. Join us on Freedom Fighters to hear the reset of Victor Zillmer's story.





