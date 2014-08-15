Friday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. The humidity returns. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Happy Friday, East Texas. Look for the summer break in those temperatures to retreat from the area. A typical return to the Dog Days of Summer begins, today!

Your late week forecast calls for the pesky summer upper ridge to build back into the area. This means temperatures will warm back into the mid to upper 90s and heat indices will once again climb above 100.A slight chance for a few pop up storms may exist, along with the return in humidity heading into the weekend. Otherwise, a typical summer time outlook ahead for the weekend into next week.? ?We will begin the new week with a few pop up storms followed by drier and hot weather for mid week. We're seeing signs of slightly better rain chances arriving possibly by the end of next week into next weekend, but we'll have to fine tune that part of the forecast as we get closer.