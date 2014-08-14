Restaurant Reports: Insects and unsafe food temps plague two East Texas eateries

Unsafe food and insects were just some of the problems found at two East Texas restaurants in the latest round of health inspections.





In Longview, Lupe's Mexican Restaurant at 1015 East Marshall avenue had 6 critical violations in an August 11 inspection.

Rice, sour cream sauce and and salad dressings were held too warm. (thermometer)

Shredded chicken and fajita meats not date marked. (danger)

Walk in cooler was out of temperature. (thermometer)

Roaches were seen inside a can opener. (insects)



Total demerits: 22



In Tyler,

Ryan's Family Steakhouse #2305, at 5602 South Broadway had the following issues:



Milk/Crab/Roast Beef/Pork/Steak off temperature in the walk-in cooler. (THERMOMETER)

Salad Bar off temperature (THERMOMETER)

Dessert Station was also off temperature (thermometer)

Silverware caddies at display station not clean. (unclean)

Cleaning needed behind/under equipment at wait station, ice cream topping station. (unclean)

No sign displayed advising customers to use a clean plate.

On re-check the next day, cooler temperatures were corrected and signs were put up.



Total demerits: 21



