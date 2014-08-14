Better East Texas: DirecTV negotiations

This is Better East Texas segment is a call to action for some of our viewers. I would like to take a moment to address our viewers who watch us through the DirecTV system.

On August 31, there is a chance our signal will be removed from the DirecTV system due to a lack of an agreement between Raycom, which owns KLTV, and DirecTV corporate.

First of all, I'd like to apologize to these viewers for the inconvenience they may face of not being able to watch us. I'd also like to say thank you for your loyalty.

I've talked and emailed with many of you in the last few days and I've heard your passionate comments about possibly not being able to watch our news, newscasters and ABC shows.

If you would like to call DirecTV and express your concern about possibly losing KLTV from your channel lineup, you can call them at 1-800-531-5000 and I suggest that you do so.

If you would like to respond, please go to a better east texas under the "Community" section on our website or send a letter to the station at 105 West Ferguson, Tyler, Texas 75702

