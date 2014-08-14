Thursday's Weather: Mostly Sunny. Pleasant conditions. Highs in the lower 90s.

Happy Thursday, East Texas. Your Thursday forecast will feature more of the lower humidity, which sticks around through the day. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s and overnight lows falling back into the 60s.Your late week forecast calls for the pesky summer upper ridge to build back into the area. This means temperatures will warm back into the mid to upper 90s and heat indices will once again climb above 100.A slight chance for a few pop up storms may exist, along with the return in humidity heading into the weekend. Otherwise, a typical summer time outlook ahead for the weekend into next week.?