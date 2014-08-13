Gift of Love: Cameron

Copyright 2014 KLTV . All rights reserved.

It was an afternoon of wild adventures inside Petland for Cameron and his brother Thomas. Cameron really enjoyed holding the chameleon. This 8 year old is looking forward to the third grade this fall. As for his favorite subject, cameron loves math but science not so much.When he grows up, Cameron wants to be, "an army man, a soldier...because I can help the United States," Cameron said.But until it's time to hit the books, Cameron is still enjoying the summer outside."Go swimming, play tag, play hide and seek, play Call of Duty," Cameron said.Cameron also says he would really like a dog! He couldn't get enough of this little pup!Cameron likes playing with Legos In fact, his favorite movie, The Lego Movie, is all about the building blocks."Because it's Legos and I like Legos," Cameron said.He also loves playing video games and going to the movies."Batman, Robin, Superman!" Cameron said.Cameron says the Green Lantern also tops his list. As for his favorite food, it doesn't even fit in the food pyramid."Candy... jellybeans, gummy bears, Hershey's," Cameron said.He loves his brother, Thomas, and wants to be with him forever."Because, I love my brother," Cameron said.Cameron says he would like for his forever family to take him to six flags and the water park."I want a nice family that lives in the country," Cameron said.He really wants to find a forever family for him and his brother, a family that will show both boys the Gift of Love.If you'd like to know more about this brother duo or other East Texas children available for adoption call our Gift of Love Hotline, Toll-Free, 1-888-KIDS-275.