Huntington Red Devils

Head Coach: Jim Kerbow
District: 8-4A Division II
School Colors: Red, White
Mascot: Red Devils
Stadium Address: 952 Gibson St, Huntington, TX 75949
Returning starters: 2 on offense, 2 on defense
2015 Record: 3-7/1-4 district
Players to watch (stats from 2015): RB Paul Reyes, OL Eli Steele, QB Brinden Stephens, OL Dillon Glawson
Summary: Finding a new crop of offensive linemen will be key for Red Devils. Replacing the back seven on the defense is also crucial. Steele and Stephens return as veterans.
Schedule:
*** Denotes district game
- Time/Date TBA - vs Corrigan, away game (scrimmage)
- Time/Date TBA - vs West Sabine, home game (scrimmage)
- 8/26, 7:30 p.m. - vs Warren, home game
- 9/2, 7:30 p.m. - vs Hardin, away game
- 9/9, 7:30 p.m. - vs West Hardin, away game
- 9/16, 7:30 p.m. - vs Joaquin, away game
- 9/23, 7:30 p.m. - vs Longview Spring Hill, away game
- 9/30, 7:30 p.m. - vs Shepherd, home game (homecoming)
- 10/7 - OPEN
- 10/14, 7:30 p.m. - vs Diboll, home game ***
- 10/21, 7:30 p.m. - vs Rusk, away game ***
- 10/28, 7:30 p.m. - vs Jasper, home game ***
- 11/4, 7:30 pm.. - vs Tatum, away game ***