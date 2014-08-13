Huntington Red Devils

Head Coach: Jim Kerbow

District: 8-4A Division II

School Colors: Red, White

Mascot: Red Devils

Stadium Address: 952 Gibson St, Huntington, TX 75949

Returning starters: 2 on offense, 2 on defense

2015 Record: 3-7/1-4 district

Players to watch (stats from 2015): RB Paul Reyes, OL Eli Steele, QB Brinden Stephens, OL Dillon Glawson

Summary: Finding a new crop of offensive linemen will be key for Red Devils. Replacing the back seven on the defense is also crucial. Steele and Stephens return as veterans.

Schedule:

*** Denotes district game