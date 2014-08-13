Huntington Red Devils - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Huntington Red Devils

Head Coach: Jim Kerbow

District: 8-4A Division II

School Colors: Red, White

Mascot: Red Devils

Stadium Address: 952 Gibson St, Huntington, TX 75949

Returning starters: 2 on offense, 2 on defense

2015 Record: 3-7/1-4 district

Players to watch (stats from 2015): RB Paul Reyes, OL Eli Steele, QB Brinden Stephens, OL Dillon Glawson

Summary: Finding a new crop of offensive linemen will be key for Red Devils. Replacing the back seven on the defense is also crucial. Steele and Stephens return as veterans.

Schedule:

*** Denotes district game

  • Time/Date TBA - vs Corrigan, away game (scrimmage)
  • Time/Date TBA - vs West Sabine, home game (scrimmage)
  • 8/26, 7:30 p.m. - vs Warren, home game
  • 9/2, 7:30 p.m. - vs Hardin, away game
  • 9/9, 7:30 p.m. - vs West Hardin, away game
  • 9/16, 7:30 p.m. - vs Joaquin, away game
  • 9/23, 7:30 p.m. - vs Longview Spring Hill, away game
  • 9/30, 7:30 p.m. - vs Shepherd, home game (homecoming)
  • 10/7 - OPEN
  • 10/14, 7:30 p.m. - vs Diboll, home game ***
  • 10/21, 7:30 p.m. - vs Rusk, away game ***
  • 10/28, 7:30 p.m. - vs Jasper, home game ***
  • 11/4, 7:30 pm.. - vs Tatum, away game ***
Powered by Frankly