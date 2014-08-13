Diboll Lumberjacks

Head Coach: Blake Morrison

District: 8-4A Division II

School Colors: Red, White

Mascot: Lumberjacks

Stadium Address: 1000 Lumberjack St, Diboll, TX 75941

Returning players: 8 on offense, 5 on defense

2016 record: 2-9 DII bi-district finalist/1-3 district

Players to watch:

RB Ty Hamilton (318 yards rushing)

LB/ RB Lucio Monrroy ( 107 tackles, 4 sacks, 8 TFL, 4 FF, 3 FR)

OL/DL Jovanni Concha (47 tackles, 5 sacks)

WR Jemarcus White (178 receiving, 102 rushing)

LB/ RB Brady Jordan (68 tackles, 2 FF)

DL/ RB Herbert Gums

OL Cameron Cheshire

OL Drew Richards

ATH Jeremiah Settler

Notes: RB Hamilton and WR White led a solid offense last season, but the defense has a chance for improvement with the return of LB Monrroy, DL Concha and LB Jordan.

Schedule:

9/1, 7:30 p.m. - vs Madisonville at Madisonville

9/8, 7:30 p.m. - vs Crockett at Diboll

9/15, 7:30 p.m. - vs Newton at Newton

9/22, 7:30 p.m. - vs Center at Diboll

9/29, 7:30 p.m. - vs Tarkington at Diboll (Homecoming)

10/6, 7:30 p.m. - vs Orangefield at Orangefiled

10/13, 7:30 p.m. - vs Tatum at Tatum

10/20, 7:30 p.m.- vs Huntington at Diboll (Wall of Honor)

10/26 - OPEN

11/3, 7:30 p.m. - vs Rusk at Rusk

11/10, 7:30 p.m. - vs Jasper at Diboll