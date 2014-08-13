Diboll Lumberjacks

Head Coach: Blake Morrison
District: 8-4A Division II
School Colors: Red, White
Mascot: Lumberjacks
Stadium Address: 1000 Lumberjack St, Diboll, TX 75941
Returning players: 8 on offense, 5 on defense
2016 record: 2-9 DII bi-district finalist/1-3 district
Players to watch:
Notes: RB Hamilton and WR White led a solid offense last season, but the defense has a chance for improvement with the return of LB Monrroy, DL Concha and LB Jordan.
Schedule:
9/1, 7:30 p.m. - vs Madisonville at Madisonville
9/8, 7:30 p.m. - vs Crockett at Diboll
9/15, 7:30 p.m. - vs Newton at Newton
9/22, 7:30 p.m. - vs Center at Diboll
9/29, 7:30 p.m. - vs Tarkington at Diboll (Homecoming)
10/6, 7:30 p.m. - vs Orangefield at Orangefiled
10/13, 7:30 p.m. - vs Tatum at Tatum
10/20, 7:30 p.m.- vs Huntington at Diboll (Wall of Honor)
10/26 - OPEN
11/3, 7:30 p.m. - vs Rusk at Rusk
11/10, 7:30 p.m. - vs Jasper at Diboll