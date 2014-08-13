Garrison Bulldogs

Head Coach: Larry Prince

District: 10-3A Division II

School Colors: Maroon, White

Stadium Address: 459 N US Highway 59, Garrison, TX 75946

2016 Record: 6-5 DII bi-district finalist/2-3 district

Returning starters: 7 on offense, 7 on defense

Players to watch:

RB Jakelen Tutt (1,362 rushing, 19 TDs)

WR Keondric Collins (369 rushing, 315 receiving, 7 total TDs)

DB Ma'Kedric Collins (117 tackles, 9 PBU, 3 INTs)

RB/LB Chance Rodriguez

LB Christian Shepherd

Notes: The Bulldogs bring back offensive weapons in RB Tutt and WR Collins that will look to the boost the offenses production in the upcoming season. Defensive standouts DB Collins and LB Shepherd should make the defensive unit much stronger this season.

Schedule:

*denotes district game