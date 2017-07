Head Coach: Seven Armstrong

District: 10-3A Division II

School Colors: Blue, White

Stadium Address: 504 S Home St, Corrigan, TX 75939

2016 Record: 5-6 DII bi-district finalist/3-2 district

Returning Starters: 6 on offense, 6 on defense

Players to watch:

QB Ty Love

OL Alex Cuevas

OL Hugo Sanchez

DB Dohn Freeman

LB Ashton Jones

Notes: The Bulldogs are still under the leadership of QB Love on offense and he will lean on the protection of veterans OL Cuevas and OL Sanchez. LB Jones and DB Freeman are back to lead the defense.

Schedule:

*denotes district game