Crockett Bulldogs

Head Coach: Jimmy Thompson

District: 10-3A Division II

School Colors: Blue, White

Stadium Address: Loop 304, Crockett, TX 75835

2016 Record: 11-2 DII regional semifinalist/4-1 district

Returning Starters: 4 on offense, 8 on defense

Players to watch:

ATH Derick Sherman (257 rushing, 246 receiving, 4 TDs)

ATH Alton Owens (177 rushing, 242 receiving, 6 INTs)

LB Reginald Lockhart (98 tackles, 6 sacks, 2 FF)

Notes: The Bulldogs will be looking for a new QB and several replacements on the OL, but ATH Sherman and ATH Owens will both get plenty of touches regardless. The defense is still in good hands with defensive leader LB Lockhart at the helm.

Schedule:

*denotes district game