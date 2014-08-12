Tuesday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. Less humid. Highs only in the lower 90s

Happy Tuesday, East Texas. Your Tuesday forecast will feature partly cloudy skies. Look for highs to warm into the low 90s with lower humidity.The lower humidity sticks around through most of the work week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s and overnight lows falling back into the 60s. Your late week forecast calls for the pesky summer upper ridge to build back into the area. This means temperatures will warm back into the mid to upper 90s and heat indices will once again climb above 100. Conditions look to remain dry through the week as high pressure settles overhead.A slight chance for a few pop up storms may exist, along with the return in humidity heading into the weekend. Otherwise, a typical summer time outlook ahead.