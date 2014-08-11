Monday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. Hot and Humid. 30 percent chance for afternoon storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values above 100.

Good morning, East Texas. We are seeing hot and humid conditions extend from the weekend into the new work week. We are tracking some changes that does include a "cool" front. But, don't take that word literally.





?Your Monday forecast calls or partly cloudy skies. Hot and humid conditions will persist with temps warming into the mid 90s and heat index values between 100-105. A Heat Advisory remains in effect for western portions of our viewing area for today. Use caution if you have to be out and about during the morning hours. Stay hydrated, and don't overwork yourself in this dangerous heat. A weak "cool" front will be approaching the area from the north. This will allow for a better chance for a pop up afternoon storms to develop. Not everyone will see these and they won't be widespread, but the ones that do develop could pack a decent punch with strong winds and lightning.





Tonight, the front will move through the region clearing us out and allowing for some slightly less humid air to filter into the region. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 70s. Your Tuesday forecast will feature partly cloudy skies. Look for highs to warm into the low 90s with lower humidity.



