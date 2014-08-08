Head Coach: Rex Sharp

District: 8-3A Division I

School Colors: Red, White, Blue

Stadium Address: 5424 FM 1252, Gladewater, TX 75647



Returning players: 6 on offense, 4 on defense.



2015 record: 4-7 DI bi-district finalist/3-2 district



Notes: Experienced offensive line protects quarterback Bennett, who will lead an offense that averaged 300 rushing yards per game.



Sabine Cardinals 2016 Varsity Schedule



Aug. 12 - Troup/San Augustine - scrimmage - Away - 5 pm..

Aug. 18 - Tyler Grace - scrimmage - Home - 5 p.m

Aug. 26 - Paul Pewitt - Home - 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 - Frankston - Away - 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 9 - West Rusk - Away - 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 - Winnsboro - Home - 7:30 p.m. - Homecoming

Sept. 23 - Winona - Home - 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 30 - open

Oct. 7 - Redwater - Away - 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 - White Oak - Away - 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 - Jefferson - Home - 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 28 - New Boston - Away - 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 4 - Hughes Springs - Home - 7:30 p.m.