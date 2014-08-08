Head Coach: Rex Sharp
District: 8-3A Division I
School Colors: Red, White, Blue
Stadium Address: 5424 FM 1252, Gladewater, TX 75647
Returning players: 6 on offense, 4 on defense.
2015 record: 4-7 DI bi-district finalist/3-2 district
Notes: Experienced offensive line protects quarterback Bennett, who will lead an offense that averaged 300 rushing yards per game.
Sabine Cardinals 2016 Varsity Schedule
Aug. 12 - Troup/San Augustine - scrimmage - Away - 5 pm..
Aug. 18 - Tyler Grace - scrimmage - Home - 5 p.m
Aug. 26 - Paul Pewitt - Home - 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 2 - Frankston - Away - 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 9 - West Rusk - Away - 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 16 - Winnsboro - Home - 7:30 p.m. - Homecoming
Sept. 23 - Winona - Home - 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 30 - open
Oct. 7 - Redwater - Away - 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 14 - White Oak - Away - 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 21 - Jefferson - Home - 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 28 - New Boston - Away - 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 4 - Hughes Springs - Home - 7:30 p.m.