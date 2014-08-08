Winona Wildcats

Head Coach: Keylon Kincade
District: 8-3A Division II
School Colors: Black, Gold
Stadium Address: 611 Wildcat Dr, Winona, TX 75792
Returning starters: 6 on offense, 7 on defense
2016 record: 8-6 3 A DII regional semifinalist/3-2 district.
Players to watch:
Notes: Weapons such as K Tarango, WR/DB Kincade and DB/RB Johnson will definitely allow the Wildcats to put points on the board. While on the opposite side of the ball the Wildcats will require the services of TE/LB Francis, DL Jefferson and DB Pullum to anchor their defense.
Schedule:
9/1 Alto @ Alto 7:30 p.m.
9/8 Elysian Fields @ Home 7:30 p.m.
9/15 Grand Saline @ Grand Saline 7:30 p.m.
9/22 Redwater @ Redwater 7:30 p.m.
9/29 Sabine @ Home 7:30 p.m.
10/13* Como-Pickton @ Home 7:30 p.m.
10/20* Alba-Golden @ Alba-Golden 7:30 p.m.
10/27* Lone Oak @ Home 7:30 p.m.
11/3* Harmony @ Home 7:30 p.m.
11/10* Edgewood @ Edgewood 7:30 p.m.
*denotes district game