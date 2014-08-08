Winona Wildcats

Head Coach: Keylon Kincade

District: 8-3A Division II

School Colors: Black, Gold

Stadium Address: 611 Wildcat Dr, Winona, TX 75792

Returning starters: 6 on offense, 7 on defense

2016 record: 8-6 3 A DII regional semifinalist/3-2 district.

Players to watch:

K Pablo Tarrango (12-13 FG, 92-95 PAT)

WR/DB Keylon Kincade Jr. (574 passing, 740 rushing, 112 receiving, 17 total TDs, 38 tackles)

TE/LB Zach Francis (122 tackles, 20 TFL)

DB/RB Quindarius Johnson (5 INTs, 3 FF, 56 tackles; 1,022 rushing, 19 total TDs)

DB Dakota Pullum (6 INTs)

DL Ladarrian Jefferson (46 tackles, 15 TFL)

Notes: Weapons such as K Tarango, WR/DB Kincade and DB/RB Johnson will definitely allow the Wildcats to put points on the board. While on the opposite side of the ball the Wildcats will require the services of TE/LB Francis, DL Jefferson and DB Pullum to anchor their defense.

Schedule:

9/1 Alto @ Alto 7:30 p.m.

9/8 Elysian Fields @ Home 7:30 p.m.

9/15 Grand Saline @ Grand Saline 7:30 p.m.

9/22 Redwater @ Redwater 7:30 p.m.

9/29 Sabine @ Home 7:30 p.m.

10/13* Como-Pickton @ Home 7:30 p.m.

10/20* Alba-Golden @ Alba-Golden 7:30 p.m.

10/27* Lone Oak @ Home 7:30 p.m.

11/3* Harmony @ Home 7:30 p.m.

11/10* Edgewood @ Edgewood 7:30 p.m.

*denotes district game