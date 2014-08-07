MOOYAH: Ultimate tailgating burger - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

MOOYAH: Ultimate tailgating burger

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
 Micah Bradford with MOOYAH Burgers, Fries and Shakes will share his version of the ultimate tailgating burger for the upcoming football season.

Ultimate Tailgating Burger:

INGREDIENTS:

¼ pound Beef Patty

1 White Bun

¼ cup of fried onions

¼ cup sautéed mushrooms

¼ cup of avocado

¼ cup of MOOYAH Sauce

¼ cup of Spicy Ranch

Using the best quality meat is important in building your burger. Gently press the ground beef into a patty, without pressing too hard, or it will be tough. Try to leave the center thinner than the edges, as during cooking, the burger will thicken. This will yield a more even patty at the end of cooking.

Pile your burger with spicy Ranch, avocado, sauteed mushrooms, and top with fried onions. Enjoy!

