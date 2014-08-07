MOOYAH: Ultimate tailgating burger

Micah Bradford with MOOYAH Burgers, Fries and Shakes will share his version of the ultimate tailgating burger for the upcoming football season.



Ultimate Tailgating Burger:





INGREDIENTS:

¼ pound Beef Patty

1 White Bun

¼ cup of fried onions

¼ cup sautéed mushrooms

¼ cup of avocado

¼ cup of MOOYAH Sauce

¼ cup of Spicy Ranch



Using the best quality meat is important in building your burger. Gently press the ground beef into a patty, without pressing too hard, or it will be tough. Try to leave the center thinner than the edges, as during cooking, the burger will thicken. This will yield a more even patty at the end of cooking.



Pile your burger with spicy Ranch, avocado, sauteed mushrooms, and top with fried onions. Enjoy!

