Thursday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. Hot & humid. Slight chance of an isolated shower. Highs in the mid 90s.

Happy Thursday, East Texas. Looks like the official "Dog Days of Summer" have arrived in East Texas. The official summer pattern will settle into the area for the near future.







Your Thursday will feature Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower, otherwise turning hot and humid with highs warming into the mid 90s. The late-week forecast calls for Partly sunny skies and hot conditions. Look for afternoon high temps to warm into the mid 90s across the area thanks to a southerly wind. A weak front will once again try and back door itself into the region by late week into the weekend. The front will not be very successful in terms of bringing any cooler temperatures this time, but have kept in a slight chance for an isolated storm for the remainder of the forecast, along with temps hovering in the mid 90s. Nearing the upper 90s by next week. Another weak front may make a little more progress by mid next week. This could enhance afternoon storms chances just a bit for some of us. Some cooler air could once again return to the area by late next week, but still as of now, nothing concrete showing up in the guidance.



