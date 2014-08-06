Wednesday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. Hot & humid. P.M. Isolated shower. Highs in the mid 90s

Your Wednesday will feature Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower, otherwise turning hot and humid with highs warming into the mid 90s. The late-week forecast calls for Partly sunny skies and hot conditions. Look for afternoon high temps to warm into the mid 90s across the area thanks to a southerly wind. A weak front will once again try and back door itself into the region by late week into the weekend. The jury is still out on how successful this front will be, but have kept in a slight chance for an isolated storm for the remainder of the forecast, along with temps hovering in the mid 90s. Nearing the upper 90s by next week. Some cooler air could once again return to the area by late next week, but as of now, nothing concrete showing up in the guidance.



