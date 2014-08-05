Adopt a kitten - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Adopt a kitten

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Connect
Find more information on how to adopt kittens left on the side of an East Texas highway. Find more information on how to adopt kittens left on the side of an East Texas highway.
(KLTV) -

A Tyler veterinarian watched as a driver slowed down on the highway and dumped a box out of the car. It contained seven young kittens. They are adoptable and free!

If you would like to adopt a kitten contact Dr. Spence at (903) 561-6422.

Copyright 2014 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly