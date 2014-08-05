Turkey and veggie stuffed bell peppers

These peppers are very versatile, as you can use whatever vegetables you might have an overabundance of: different squashes, mushrooms, finely diced carrots, and more. I love a customizable recipe!

Turkey Stuffed Peppers

1 pound ground turkey or ground turkey breast



3 peppers of any color, stems cut off, then cut in half lengthwise. Remove seeds.



1 squash, diced (yellow squash, zucchini, or calabacitas work well)



1 yellow onion, chopped

1 small eggplant, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt

a few twists of black pepper

1/2 teaspoon oregano

1 Tablespoon fresh basil, chopped

1 cup marinara sauce (I use tomato sauce to which I've added Italian seasoning, salt, and garlic powder)



2 oz. crumbled goat cheese (Chevre)

1/4 cup shredded 4-Cheese Italian blend



Olive oil for sauteing

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Place the peppers in a lightly oiled casserole dish or on a cookie sheet with a lip all the way around; season with salt and bake for 20 minutes. Remove peppers, drain any water released from the peppers and set aside. Increase oven temperature to 400 degrees.

Saute onions, zucchini, & eggplant till golden and soft, about 8 minutes. Add garlic; cook 1 minute more. Set aside.

Saute turkey until no pink is seen. Add turkey, tomato sauce and seasonings to veggies. Cook for 5 minutes until most of the liquid is reduced.

Off heat, add crumbled goat cheese. Mix to combine. Use an ice cream scoop to spoon mixture into partially cooked pepper halves

Top with shredded cheese. Bake at 400 for 20 minutes.



This recipe pairs well with a salad on the side. Enjoy your summer vegetables!



Check out my original blog post about this recipe here.

