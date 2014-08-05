Tuesday's Weather: Mix of clouds & sun. Pop-up shower possible. Highs in the lower 90s.

Happy Tuesday, East Texas. After a long stretch of below normal temperatures, looks like things will begin to trend back in the normal direction as we progress through the rest of the week.Your Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of an isolated storm. look for highs to return into the lower 90s. Wednesday will feature one last day of an isolated shower, otherwise turning hot and humid with highs warming into the low to mid 90s. The late-week forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and hot conditions. Look for afternoon high temps to warm into the mid 90s across the area thanks to a southerly wind. A weak front will once again try and back door itself into the region by next weekend. The jury is still out on how successful this front will be, but have thrown in a slight chance for an isolated storm for the weekend, along with temps hovering in the mid 90s. Some cooler air could once again return to the area by next week, but as of now, nothing concrete showing up in the guidance. ?