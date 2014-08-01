Southwestern Red Snapper with creamy garlic polenta for two from Juls

Juls is located at 7212 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler, near Fresh. Visit their website at www.juls903.com



Southwestern Red Snapper With Creamy Garlic Polenta for Two

For the Roasted Garlic Butter

1 pound Unsalted Butter

1 Head Garlic

4 Ounces Olive Oil

Set butter out to soften to room temperature. Set oven to 275ºF. Place cleaned garlic cloves into a small oven safe pan and cover with the olive oil. Place foil on top of pan tight. Place pan into oven and cook for about 1-1.5 hours. Check garlic every 15 minutes after 30 minutes, and cook till light brown.

Strain the garlic from the oil and allow to cool. You can save the oil for a later use if you would like to have flavored oil.

Combine all ingredients into a bowl or a mixer and whip garlic and butter until it is incorporated together. You will be able to save this for about 1-2 weeks in the refrigerator. Or about 1 month in the freezer.

Creamy Garlic Polenta

1 Cup Cornmeal

4 Cup Whole Milk

.25 teaspoon Kosher Salt

Tiny Pinch White Pepper

In a heavy bottom non-stick pan bring milk to a simmer over medium heat. Once simmering, slowly add cornmeal while constantly whisking. Once all the cornmeal has been added bring back to a simmer. Once simmering again place on low heat and stir every 5 minutes or less with a whisk. This will take about 30 minutes. The polenta will start to thicken when done. Taste to make sure the cornmeal has cooked through. Once cooked through whisk in the seasonings and the roasted garlic butter until melted. Cover pan and keep in warm place.

Southwestern Red Snapper

2 Each 5-6 ounce Red Snapper Filet

2 Tablespoon Sweet Corn (Fresh-Frozen if not available)

2 Tablespoon Jalapeno pepper- remove seeds, small dice

2 Tablespoon Red Pepper- remove seeds, small dice

2 Tablespoon Red Onion- small dice

3 Tablespoon Blacking Spice- your preference

.25 Cup White Wine- Chardonnay or your preference

1 Each Lime- cut in half and juiced

3 Tablespoon Roasted Garlic Butter

2 Tablespoon Olive Oil

10 Each Cilantro Leaves- just pick from the stems-reserve for garnish

Salt and Pepper to Taste

Prepare all vegetable and ingredients and set a side in separate containers. Sprinkle blacking seasoning on top of the fish filet. Warm a sauté pan on high heat. Once pan begins to slightly smoke add 2 Tablespoons olive oil. Place fish in pan carefully, seasoned side down. Sear for 2 minutes on medium heat and then turn over. Sear the other side for about 2 minutes (or less depending on the size of the filet) till cooked through. Set aside in a warm place.

In another sauté pan place on medium high heat, add corn without oil to the pan so it chars. Cook till slight char appears. Add 1 Tablespoon oil and add the rest of the vegetables and stir or sauté for about 2 minutes, at this time season with salt and pepper to your liking. Place pre squeezed lime juice in the pan. Immediately place wine in the pan and let reduce for by half, this should take about 1 minute. Feel free to turn the heat up a bit when you place in the liquids. Once liquid reduces by half, turn off heat and add butter stir constantly until butter is melted.

For the Plating

In your desired dish (I prefer a small shallow bowl) place creamy polenta in the center of the bowl, about 1 cup by volume. Place the cooked fish in the middle of the polenta, then place the vegetables and sauce on top of the fish. You may use as much vegetable as you would like but remember to save enough for both plates. Sprinkle Cilantro leaves on top of the dish and enjoy!