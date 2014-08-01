Friday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. Sprinkles/Mist. Highs near 80

T.G.I.F, East Texas! After a nice soaking and unseasonably cool temperatures, look for low clouds, mist and drizzle to be the big weather story for your Friday.Showers and storms have come to an end across East Texas. This is going to leave us with a mostly dry and below normal weekend, with highs only in the mid to upper 80s. The good news is that we are expecting partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, providing for a fantastic outside experience.Next week, will start out on the quiet note with mostly sunny skies and highs warming back to the lower 90s. Rain chances could pick up once again by late week.Have a great weekend and enjoy the below normal temperatures!?