Restaurant Reports: One restaurant had serious violations in Gregg Co.

With food out of temperature and insect infestations, violations found in a restaurant in East Texas were considered serious.



The restaurant is Shogun at 1313 West Loop 281.



Crab meat was found out-of-date and was discarded.. An employee was seen putting gloves on without washing his or her hands. there was also a problem with gnats seen in the kitchen and bar areas, and ants were found on the kitchen floor.



Total demerits: 20



