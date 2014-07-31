Restaurant Reports: One restaurant had serious violations in Gre - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Restaurant Reports: One restaurant had serious violations in Gregg Co.

By Bob Hallmark, Multi-Media Journalist
(KLTV) -

 With food out of temperature and insect infestations, violations found in a restaurant in East Texas were considered serious.

The restaurant is Shogun at 1313 West Loop 281.

Crab meat was found out-of-date and was discarded.. An employee was seen putting gloves on without washing his or her hands. there was also a problem with gnats seen in the kitchen and bar areas, and ants were found on the kitchen floor.

Total demerits: 20

