Thursday's Weather: Periods of Showers & thundershowers. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Happy Thursday, East Texas! A strong disturbance will drop south from the Rockies and invade East Texas, through the day. This disturbance will provide a much better chance for widespread showers and storms. Some of the storms could drop some locally heavy rainfall with 1-2 possible in some parts of the area by Friday morning. Thanks to the clouds and rainfall, temps will be kept in check, with highs only in the low to mid 80s through the end of the week.Showers and storms should come to an end during the day, Friday. Leaving us with a mostly dry and below normal weekend, with highs only in the mid to upper 80s. The good news is that we are expecting partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, providing for a fantastic outside experience.Next week, will start out on the quiet note with mostly sunny skies and highs warming back to the lower 90s. Rain chances could pick up once again by late week.