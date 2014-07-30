Brook HIll Guard

Head Coach: Scott Ryle
District: TAPPS District 2 Division II
School Colors: Navy blue, Orange, White
Stadium Address: 1051 N Houston St, Bullard, TX 75757
2015 Record: 4-6
Returners: 9 on Offense/ 8 on Defense
Players to Watch:
RB/LB Jordan McGowen
OT/DL Jake Ballenger
WR Parker Gallbreath
WR Alec Kitt
OL/DL Joseph Ardi
First-year coach Ryle has plenty of weapons, including RB/LB McGowen who is both fast an physical on both sides of the ball. RB/LB Ezell Carson and WR Galbreath will get plenty of touches.
Schedule: *denotes district game
9/2 Royal Imperial Collegiate @ Brook Hill, 7:30 p.m.
9/8 Mt. Vernon @ Brook Hill , 7:30 p.m.
9/15 St. John's @ Brook Hill , 7:30 p.m.
9/22 St. John's XXIII @ St. John's XXIII, 7:30 p.m.
9/29 All Saints Episcopal @ Brook Hill, 7:30 p.m. *
10/6 Prince of Peace @ TPrince of Peace 7:30 p.m. *
10/13 Bishop Gorman @ Brook Hill, 7:30 p.m. *
10/27 Dallas Christian @ Dallas Christian, 7:30 p.m. *
11/3 Trinity Chrisitan @ Brook Hill, 7:30 p.m. *
11/10 Grace Community @ Grace Community, 7:30 p.m. *