Sulphur Springs Wildcats

Head Coach: Greg Owens

District: 16-5A

School Colors: Blue, Gold

Stadium Address: 1200 Connally St, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482

2016 Record: 4-7, DII bi-district finalist

Returning Starters: 8 on offense, 8 on defense

Players to watch:

QB Ryan Humphries (1,846 passing yards, 17 touchdowns)

WR Simeon Taylor (805 receiving, 7 touchdowns)

RB Colton Allen (527 rushing)

RB Searn Rodgers (710 rushing)

DL D'Ildrec Dugan (50 tackles, 12 TFL, 9 sacks)

LB Jaxon Reneau (54 tackles)



Notes: With a lot of talent to build around on offense, Sulphur Springs should have no problem carrying the momentum from 2016 into 2017. Humphries, Taylor, and Rodgers give the Wildcats a potent trio. Dugan and Reneau meanwhile should help head coach Greg Owens and company be formidable on defense. Sulphur Springs made the playoffs last year and Dave Campbell's magazine has them making the postseason once again this season.

Schedule:

9/1 @ Sherman- 7:00 p.m.

9/8 vs. Garfield (Seattle,WA)- 7:30 p.m.

9/15 vs. Paris- 7:30 p.m.

9/22 @ Whitehouse- 7:30 p.m.

9/29 vs. Pine Tree*- 7:30 p.m.

10/6 @ Marshall*- 7:30 p.m.

10/13 vs. Texas High*- 7:30 p.m.

10/20 BYE

10/27 @ Mt. Pleasant*- 7:30 p.m.

11/3 vs. Greenville*- 7:30 p.m.

11/10 @ Hallsville*- 7:30 p.m.

*denotes district games