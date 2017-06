Head Coach: Shane Mallory

District: 16-1A DI

School Colors: Blue, White

Stadium Address: 2197 FM 2088, Gilmer, TX 75644

2016 Record: 12-2, 1A D1 state semifinalist/4-0 district

Returning Starters: 3 on offense, 3 on defense

Players to Watch:

RB Gabe Nelson

DB/K Omar Agullon

Notes: After a deep run in the playoffs last year the Bulldogs are a legitimate state contender with RB Nelson being one of the top collegiate prospects in 1A.