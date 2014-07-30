Marshall Mavericks

Head Coach: Claude Mathis
District: 16-5A
School Colors: Red, White
Stadium Address: 1900 Maverick Dr, Marshall, TX 75670
2015 Record: 11-2, 5A DII regional semifinalist
Returning Starters: 4 on offense, 8 on defense
Players to watch:
LB Tre Macon (100 tackles, 3 interceptions)
Schedule:
8/26 vs. Tyler Lee at Tyler – 7:30 p.m.
9/2 vs. Longview at Home – 7:30 p.m.
9/9 vs. Monroe Ouachita at Monroe, LA – 7:30 p.m.
9/16 vs. Corsicana at Home – 7:30 p.m.
9/23* vs. Texas High at Home – 7:30 p.m.
9/30* vs. Sulphur Springs at Sulphur Springs – 7:30 p.m.
10/7* vs. Mount Pleasant at Home – 7:30 p.m.
10/14* vs. Greenville at Greenville – 7:30 p.m.
10/21* vs. Hallsville at Home – 7:30 p.m.
10/28* vs. Pine Tree at Longview – 7:30 p.m.
*denotes district game