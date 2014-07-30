Cross Roads Bobcats

Head Coach: Daniel Pierce
District: 10-2A Division I
School Colors: Green, White
Stadium Address: 14434 Hwy 59, Malakoff, TX 75148
2015 Record: 3-7 Overall, 0-5 District
Returning Starters: N/A
Players to Watch: N/A
Notes: Under new head coach Michael Gain, the Bobcats will look to improve upon their three win season from 2015.
Schedule: * Denotes District Game
8/26 vs. Frost 7:30 p.m.
9/2 @ Cumby 7:30 p.m.
9/9 vs. Timpson p.m.
9/16 vs. All Saints 7:30 p.m.
9/23 @ Chilton 7:30 p.m.
9/30 OPEN
10/7 @ *Big Sandy 7:30 p.m.
10/14 vs. *Union Grove 7:30 p.m.
10/21 @ *Hawkins 7:30 p.m.
10/28 vs. *Cayuga 7:30 p.m.
11/4 @ *Kerens 7:30 p.m.