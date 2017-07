Head Coach: Paul Gould

District: 11-2A Division I

School Colors: Black, Gold

Stadium Address: 1 Yellow Jacket Dr, Alto, TX 75925

2016 Record: 7-4 DI bi-district finalist/3-2 district

Returning starters: 8 on offense, 8 on defense

Players to watch (stats from last year):

QB Fred Thacker (2,100 rushing, 31 TDs, 900 passing, 11 TDs)

LB Jaqualon Finley (121 tackles, 31 TFL, 5 forced fumbles, 4 recoveries, 2 INT)

OL Steven Soto ( 84 knockdowns)

Notes: Soto is a force on the field and Thacker and Finley return this year after a strong season last year.

Schedule:

*denotes district game